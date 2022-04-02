PM relief package‘fails’ to control inflation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister’s relief package has apparently failed to control the increasing inflation rate, which further enhanced to higher side of 12.7 percent in the month of March.

The inflation rate had slightly eased to 12.2 percent in February this year from 13 percent in January. However, it has once again jumped to higher side to 12.7 percent in March despite Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced relief package to control the increasing inflation in the country. Despite higher prices of oil in international market, the government had reduced the petrol and diesel prices by Rs10 per litre for March and decided to keep prices unchanged till June this year. Prime Minister had also announced to cut the electricity price by Rs5 per unit in order to provide some kind of relief to the masses, who are already facing higher inflation rate in the country.

According to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), inflation measured through Consumer Price Index (CPI) has recorded at 12.7 percent in March. The CPI inflation for urban areas has increased by 11.9 percent on year-on-year basis in March 2022. Meanwhile, CPI inflation for rural areas has enhanced by 13.9 percent on year-on-year basis in March 2022. On month-on-month basis, it has increased by 0.8 percent in March 2022.

The ministry of finance believed that upward shift in inflation is mainly contributed by the persistent and significant rise in international prices, especially oil, food, and other primary commodities. Thus, economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the supply bottlenecks caused unprecedented surges in inflation in many parts of the world, which also spilled over into Pakistan. It noted that currently, due to increased geopolitical tensions, there are expectations about a further increase in international commodities prices.

The latest PBS data showed that the CPI-based inflation was recorded at 10.77 percent in first nine months (July to March) of the current fiscal year 2021-22. The Sensitive Price Index (SPI), which gauges rates of kitchen items on weekly basis, increased by 17.26 percent. Similarly, the WPI based inflation enhanced by 22.27 percent in the period under review.

The break-up of inflation of 12.72 percent showed that food and non-alcoholic beverages prices increased by 15.3 percent in March. Similarly, health and education charges went up by 9.99 percent and 8.26 percent, respectively. Similarly, prices of utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel) increased by 8.33 percent in the last month. Meanwhile, the prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco went up by around 1.83 percent.

In urban areas, the food items which saw their prices increased during March 2022 included chicken (33.63 percent), fruits (15.17 percent), mustard oil (8.73 percent), vegetable ghee (8.32 percent), onions (7.01 percent), cooking oil (5.05 percent), gram whole (2.11 percent), tea (1.92 percent), milk (1.52 percent) and besan (0.91 percent). In non-food commodities, prices of liquefied hydrocarbons enhanced by (7.79 percent), woolen cloth (3.14 percent), furniture & furnishing (2.53 percent), construction input items (2 percent), stationery (1.83 percent), motor vehicles (1.76 percent) and cotton cloth (1.42 percent).