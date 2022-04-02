MATEEN HAIDER

PM to share ‘trump card’ with PTI, allies’ MPs today

ISLAMABAD  –   The parliamentary party meeting of ruling PTI and its allies would be held today.  The meeting, to be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been called to ensure their final strength in the National Assembly a day before the counting on the no-confidence motion.

A credible source told The Nation that the PM would address the meeting and would share a strategy known as “trump card” to defeat the no-confidence motion.

The party MPs have been directed by the prime minister not to attend the National Assembly session tomorrow when the voting would take place. However, few designated party leaders would be allowed to participate in the session. Prime MInister Imran Khan would also host dinner for parliamentary party and allies’ MPs. Opposition claims to have support by more than 20 MPs belonging to PTI, however, the final count of the ruling party MPs would be established in the parliamentary party meeting, when attendance would be made.

