PSX gains 223 points

ISLAMABAD -The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 223.28 points, with a positive change of 0.50 percent, closing at 44,152.11 points against 44,928.83 points on the last working day. A total of 389,113,139 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 415,634,290 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs11.107 billion against Rs9.675 billion on last trading day. As many as 364 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 183 of them recorded gain and 149 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 32 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Telecard Limited with a volume of 35,432,010 shares and price per share of Rs14.43, TLP Properties with a volume of 26,362,169 and price per share of Rs20.82 and Treet Corp with volume of 24,860,500 and price per share of Rs34.40. Nestle Pakistan XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs70.30 per share, closing at Rs5,892.03 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs67.96 to Rs1,008.52.

Bata (Pak) witnessed maximum decrease of Rs122.41 closing at Rs2,304.02 followed by Colgate Palm, the share price of which declined by Rs99.99 to close at Rs2,200.01.