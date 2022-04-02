Punjab Assembly to elect Parvez or Hamza as new CM today

LAHORE – In what could be described as yet another big surprise for the Opposition in Punjab, the PTI government on Friday threw a big challenge on the PML-N by announcing election of the new chief minister on Saturday (today), a day before the voting on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar accepted the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and wasted no time in summoning the Punjab Assembly session on Saturday (today) to elect his successor.

Before this, the government sprang its first surprise on the Opposition by nominating Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi as the new chief minister only days before the voting on the no-trust motion.

Interestingly, a political change in Punjab may take place a day before the voting on the no-trust motion if the Punjab Assembly speaker sets the date of voting for the new chief minister’s election for today (Saturday).

Assembly sources said that the Speaker will announce the election schedule as he chairs the Assembly session today. The entire process of filing of nomination papers, their scrutiny and the election of the chief minister will be completed the same day, said the sources.

The PML-N MPA Khalil Tahir Sindhi visited the office of Secretary Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti on Friday evening to obtain the nomination papers, but he was told that schedule will be issued on Saturday (today).

Meanwhile, the PML-N has decided to nominate Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif as the candidate for the office of chief minister.

He will be facing Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi, the PTI’s nominee for the coveted slot. The PML-N’s Punjab president Rana Sanaullah Friday announced the nomination of Hamza Shehbaz after a meeting of the Punjab’s parliamentary party. He said the parliamentary party wanted Hamza to be nominated for this office.

Earlier, there were reports that Hamza may not be considered for the chief minister’s office since his father Shehbaz Sharif is a candidate for the office of prime minister.

Keeping in view the possible issue of ‘father son duo’ as a moral obstacle, the names of Muhammad Ahmad Khan, a legislator from Kasur, and Syeda Maimanat Mohsin (Jugnoo Mohsin), an independently elected legislator from Okara, were also under consideration. Jugnoo Mohsin announced to join the PML-N at a press conference along with Hamza Shehbaz on Friday.

Both sides are claiming support from different dissident groups of the PTI in Punjab Assembly. The magic figure for the victory of a candidate is 186 in a house of 371.

The PTI has 183 members while the allied PML-Q has 10 members in the house. Their joint strength comes to 193 members but still the PTI candidate may not get all these votes. Some MPAs loyal to Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen may not vote for Ch Parvez Elahi.

In a late-night development, a meeting took place between Jahangir Tareen and Ishaq Dar of the PML-N in London to discuss the current political situation. However, there was no official word available for the media after the meeting.

The PML-N, on the other hand, has 166 members (after the joining of Jugnoo Mohsin) while the PPP has seven in the provincial Assembly. The total strength of the joint Opposition stands at 173, 13 numbers short of the required number.

But four of the disgruntled PML-N MPAs will not be voting for Hamza Shehbaz as they have openly announced to support the PTI nominee.

The PML-N has already expelled them from the party. In this way, the joint strength of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly comes down to 169, 17 members short of the required number.

Also, there is one member of Rah-e-Haq party and four independents who have not yet formally declared their support for any party. The PML-N has claimed that Muhammad Moavia of Rah-e-Haq party will be supporting the PML-N candidate.

The PML-Q Friday claimed that Chheena group of the PTI comprising some 14 MPAs has assured its support for Ch Parvez Elahi. Rana Sanaullah also claimed that his party had the support of over a dozen disgruntled MPAs from the PTI.

Given the vote split in the Punjab Assembly, the dissident groups especially the JKT group will play a decisive role in the victory or defeat of the two candidates. If 17 or so members of the dissident groups from the PTI vote for the PML-N candidate, they would surely be doing so at the cost of losing their respective seats in the Assembly.

The PML-N has reportedly promised them party tickets in the next general elections.