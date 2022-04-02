Shehbaz Sharif will burn ‘midnight oil to overcome price hike’

| Claims Imran’s ‘defeat is imminent’

ISLAMABAD – Opposition Leader in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said Friday that he would leave no stone unturned to ‘overcome all raging challenges including price hike and conspiracy’ to damage Pakistan for vested interest.

“It was sheer hard work, devotion & singularity of purpose, not magic/rhetoric, which explains why Japan stood on its feet after World War II. We’ll shed our midnight oil to overcome all raging challenges including price hike & conspiracy to damage the country for vested interest!,” tweets Shehbaz Sharif who is also nominated by the united opposition for the slot of prime minister in case the no-trust motion tabled in the House against PM Imran Khan succeeds.

In another tweet, he said, “Shocked at the way Imran Khan has endangered the global interests of the country. His recurring praise for Modi’s foreign policy is an insult to the sacrifices of valiant Kashmiris braving Hindutva. Among other things, the damage done to our foreign policy is incalculable.”

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif lashed out at PM Imran khan while saying that PM’s ‘defeat is imminent’ on Sunday when the lower house is scheduled to vote on the no-confidence motion against the premier.

In a press conference, the Opposition leader said the only cure for an ‘arrogant and stubborn’ man’s illness is to oust his government through the legal process, the no-confidence motion.

Responding to the prime minister’s allegations of a ‘foreign power’ threatening to oust his government, the PML-N leader said: “I do not speak on assumptions. I speak on solid evidence.”

Talking about PM Imran Khan’s address to the nation held a day earlier where he lashed out at the Opposition for “conspiring with foreign powers”, Shehbaz said he does not listen to the premier’s speeches as he had made ‘abusive language’ the order of the day.

But Shehbaz Sharif noted that since he is the Opposition leader, he receives information from several sources about what an important personality has said. “Have you no shame?” Shehbaz said in response to the prime minister’s almost 45-minute long speech. The Opposition leader said during the PML-N’s government, Nawaz Sharif condemned drone attacks on every forum.

In his address to the nation, the premier had claimed that he was the first politician to raise his voice against drone attacks and that no other politician had done it before him. “His narrative of accountability has been shattered […] in the name of accountability, he took the worst political revenge against political opponents,” he added.

During the press conference, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif telephoned Shehbaz, where, the former prime minister wanted to discuss the current political developments with his brother. But cutting the call short, Shehbaz told Nawaz that he was in the middle of a press conference and would talk to him later. “I am in a press conference […]we are in consultation with our allies,” he said.

As the political tensions are on the rise and the voting on the no-confidence motion is right around the corner, the prime minister took the opportunity to speak to the nation and express his thoughts.

The prime minister’s long address included accusations against the Opposition and “foreign powers”, his 25-year struggle in politics, and the need for following Islam.

The PTI effectively lost its majority in the 342-member National Assembly Wednesday when a coalition partner — MQM-P — said its seven lawmakers would vote with an opposition alliance. Before them, several other allies had switched sides.

Also Shehbaz Sharif said that saying former prime minister Nawaz Sharif did nothing to stop US drone attacks in Pakistan was similar to distorting history. “My leader fought Pakistan’s case against drone attacks and this is all on record,” he added.

He said the opposition would try to mend ties with all countries after coming into power. Shehbaz said PM Imran, after returning from US visit where he met with former US President Donald Trump, had said that he brought another Cricket World Cup home, adding that the premier had damaged Pakistan’s relations with many countries.

“China has always supported Pakistan in difficult times. Who propagated against CPEC in Pakistan? The loan for Lahore Orange Line was taken at 2 per cent interest rate, not 8 per cent,” he added.

Speaking about the ‘threat letter’, Shehbaz said that when it arrived on March 7 then why Imran Khan remained silent for three weeks.

“When the letter was written by the US then why did you invite a US representative to the OIC conference,” he questioned.

The PML-N leader said that 172 MNAs were present in National Assembly yesterday to vote against PM Imran, hoping that the opposition would emerge victorious on Sunday. “When you (Imran Khan) are seeing defeat, now you’re threatening to bring one million people [for street agitation],” he said.

He urged authorities to ensure a peaceful atmosphere and bring additional security on Sunday so that all members could vote without any hindrance.

“The administration will be responsible if any hurdle is created during the peaceful voting,” he said.

The PML-N leader said that he had called in a party meeting tomorrow following former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar’s resignation was accepted by the province’s governor. “All decisions regarding the province will be made with consultation.”

He said that Imran Khan had announced holding all opposition leaders accountable in corruption cases in 90 days. “They could not prove any wrongdoings against us during the last three years,” he added.

Shehbaz said that soon the opposition leaders would be in power and will bring relief for the masses, adding that he does not want to make big announcements ‘just yet’.