Sheikh Rasheed wants snap elections after Ramadan

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has once again dropped the idea of holding “fair and transparent” elections in the country immediately after Ramadan.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said the “country’s establishment should intervene immediately” and snap elections must be held after Ramadan.

“I am saying this for the last one year that early election is the only solution and it must be held after Ramadan,” he said, adding that there are only four conditions to overcome persisting political chaos in the country.

“There are only four conditions to overcome the ongoing political crisis: establishment must intervene and call elections, PTI lawmakers resign from assemblies, ban opposition parties for foreign funding,” Rasheed added.

The interior minister said that he is always standing side-by-side with Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that the no-confidence motion against PM Imran would face defeat.

“Opposition’s no-confidence motion has increased the popularity of Prime Minister Imran Khan amongst the masses,” he said and added that those who have sold out their conscience will not be able to face people in their respective constituencies.

Sheikh Rasheed has also termed the next 24 hours important, saying that the political situation in Pakistan can take a new turn.

The federal minister reiterated that PM Imran Khan would play till the last ball and would not resign at any cost.

