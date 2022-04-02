News Desk

Sovereignty, independence cannot happen without self-reliance, says Shehbaz Sharif

Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that sovereignty and independence cannot happen without self-reliance.

In his Press Conference, the PMLN leader expressed that if a country is economically dependent then its political freedom becomes irrelevant. He further elaborated his statement by saying that if you want sovereignty and independence then it cannot happen without self-reliance.

If we want to live as a free state, then we will have to break the begging bowl, he added.

He further expressed that nations have reached glory again with sheer hard work, along with quoting examples of Japan and Germany.

He also pointed out that instead of facing the defeat Imran Khan has been using his energy to sabotage the situation and he will answer for it.

In his address, the PMLN leader also requested the legal institutions to make sure that the members get to practice their right to vote peacefully tomorrow in accordance with the Supreme Court’s decision.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Punjab CM: Hamza Shahbaz, Pervaiz Elahi’s nomination papers accepted

National

Islamabad administration decides to enforce section 144 on April 3 and 4

Lahore

Plea to cancel Shehbaz Sharif’s bail set for hearing

Lahore

Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first against Australia in the third ODI

Islamabad

PM Imran Khan, PTI MNAs to attend vote on no-trust motion

National

7 killed in car, motorcycle collision in Kech

Islamabad

Fawad Chaudhry orders formation of commission over ‘foreign conspiracy’

Islamabad

PM Imran Khan to interact with people via telephone today

Lahore

Voting for new Punjab CM likely on Sunday

Karachi

Hot weather likely to subside in Karachi this evening

1 of 2,691

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More