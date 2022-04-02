News Desk

Tareen group to support Hamza Shahbaz for Punjab CM slot

The dissident Jahangir Khan Tareen group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced to support Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Hamza Shahbaz for the Chief Minister Punjab post.

The decision was taken during a meeting between disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen and PML-N leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar in London on Friday night.

The PML-N leader in a message on Twitter said that a meeting was held with Jehangir Khan Tareen during which it was decided that Tareen grou will support joint opposition s candidate Hamza Shahbaz for the slot of Chief Minister, Punjab.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Usman Bazdar’s resignation is unconstitutional, claims Saad Rafique

Islamabad

Voting on no-trust move: Foolproof security planned for Islamabad

Islamabad

Pakistan doesn’t believe in camp politics: COAS Bajwa

Lahore

Secretary Punjab Assembly says voting for new CM not today

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 208 coronavirus cases, one death in 24 hours

Headlines

Imran Khan says his life in danger

Lahore

Punjab Assembly to elect Parvez or Hamza as new CM today

Islamabad

Shehbaz Sharif will burn ‘midnight oil to overcome price hike’

Islamabad

Fawad will approach court for Shehbaz’s bail cancellation

Islamabad

PM clean bowled but refuses to leave the pitch: Bilawal

1 of 2,704

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More