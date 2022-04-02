News Desk

Usman Bazdar’s resignation is unconstitutional, claims Saad Rafique

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday claimed that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Bazdar s resignation is unconstitutional.

Talking to media outside Parliament Lodges, Khawaja Saad Rafique said that Punjab Chief Minister should send his resignation to Governor Punjab whereas he has submitted his resignation to Prime Minister.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that violations of the law and the constitution cannot be allowed and added that the resignation should be in accordance with the constitution, otherwise it will be challenged in the court.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Voting on no-trust move: Foolproof security planned for Islamabad

Islamabad

Pakistan doesn’t believe in camp politics: COAS Bajwa

Lahore

Tareen group to support Hamza Shahbaz for Punjab CM slot

Lahore

Secretary Punjab Assembly says voting for new CM not today

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 208 coronavirus cases, one death in 24 hours

Headlines

Imran Khan says his life in danger

Lahore

Punjab Assembly to elect Parvez or Hamza as new CM today

Islamabad

Shehbaz Sharif will burn ‘midnight oil to overcome price hike’

Islamabad

Fawad will approach court for Shehbaz’s bail cancellation

Islamabad

PM clean bowled but refuses to leave the pitch: Bilawal

1 of 2,733

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More