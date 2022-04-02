Usman Bazdar’s resignation is unconstitutional, claims Saad Rafique

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday claimed that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Bazdar s resignation is unconstitutional.

Talking to media outside Parliament Lodges, Khawaja Saad Rafique said that Punjab Chief Minister should send his resignation to Governor Punjab whereas he has submitted his resignation to Prime Minister.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that violations of the law and the constitution cannot be allowed and added that the resignation should be in accordance with the constitution, otherwise it will be challenged in the court.