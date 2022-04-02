Voting for new Punjab CM likely on Sunday

The Punjab Assembly will not be electing the new chief minister of the province today as voting for new CM will likely take place on April 3 (Sunday).

According to Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, the assembly will meet today and during the session, candidates will submit their nomination papers.

Lawmakers in Punjab will not be electing the new chief minister of the province today and an election schedule will be issued instead, said Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti on Saturday.

He said that only the schedule for new election would be released in today’s session, adding that voting to elect the new Punjab chief minister would not take place tomorrow or Monday.

“The PA speaker has the power to call for a vote tomorrow or Monday”.

It is pertinent to mention here that The session was to begin at 11am but is yet to get underway.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has summoned the Punjab Assembly session today at 11:00 am.

The session was summoned after Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar accepted Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s resignation. The governor accepted the resignation of Buzdar after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

The ruling party PTI and the PML-Q have nominated Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for Punjab CM slot while the joint opposition has fielded PML-N Vice President Hamza Shahbaz for the coveted seat.