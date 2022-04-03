20 killed in terror attack on gold mine in Burkina Faso

Twenty people were killed in a terror attack on a gold mine in Burkina Faso, media outlets reported Saturday.

An unknown number were injured when motorcyclists and gunmen attacked the small-scale Kougdiguin gold mine in the north of the country.

An attack March 12 on a gold mine in the Sahel region in the country killed 11 people.

Al Qaeda and ISIS-linked terror groups in neighboring Mali have been carrying out frequent attacks in the north and east of Burkina Faso since 2015.

According to government data, 2,000 people have died in attacks from 2015 to December 2021 with 600 being security forces.