3 persons killed in firing, traffic accidents

Rawalpindi-A man was shot dead while two other persons died in a road traffic accident in different parts of the district, informed sources on Sunday. The rescuers shifted the bodies to hospitals for autopsy.

According to sources, a man namely Dilbar Shah gunned down Malik Mumtaz in Main Market of Mandra and fled from the scene.

They said locals alerted police about the occurrence of the incident. The investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit, headed by station house officer of police station Mandra, rushed to the scene and collected evidence besides recording the statements of the eyewitnesses. The body was moved to Rural Health Center, sources said.

A police investigator told that the reason behind the murder was that an exchange of harsh words occurred between the two persons a few days ago. He said Dilbar intercepted Malik Mumtaz in the market and killed him by firing.

He said police have registered a case against the killer and started investigation.

Meanwhile, two men namely Wajid and Saeed Akhter died after their motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a car at Kanil Bridge, the limits of Police Station Kahuta. The bodies of deceased were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kahuta for post-mortem.

Police registered occurrence of the incident in the daily crime register and began investigation.