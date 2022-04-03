News Desk

Aamir Liaquat quits PTI

Aamir Liaquat Hussain Sunday officially announced his decision to leave the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led PTI, calling the Opposition’s move against the premier “justified.”

“Now that the drama has ended, I want to say that whatever PM Imran Khan did today proved that the actions taken by the Opposition leaders were right,” he wrote on Twitter.

He announced that keeping the situation in view, he has decided to leave the party; however, the MNA added that the decision regarding who is against the constitution or who is in favour of it will be taken by the Supreme Court.

Earlier, after hinting at parting ways with PTI, Hussain had told Sindh Governor Imran Ismail that he is “neutral” and will make a decision on the no-trust motion at the right time.

In its efforts to woo the disgruntled lawmakers ahead of the crucial vote, PTI’s central leadership had sent Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to convince Hussain to support the party.

However, the non-committal Hussain had said he would choose a side right at the time of polling, and even made some confusing remarks about his affiliation with PTI and MQM-London.

