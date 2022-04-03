Agencies

ANF seizes 40kg heroin at Port Qasim

KARACHI     –     The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Intelligence, seized forty kilogram of heroin worth millions of rupees concealed in export consignment destined to United Kingdom.  The ANF Intelligence on a tip-off searched a black chilly consignment booked for the UK at Port Qasim.  During examination, the ANF seized 40 kilogram heroin concealed in chilly packs worth millions of rupees in international market.  A case was registered into the incident and efforts were underway to arrested two culprits involved in drugs smuggling attempt.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Govt removes Chaudhry Sarwar as Governor Punjab

National

Hesco to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Sehri, Iftar timings

Karachi

Karvan-e-Wafa continues expressing solidarity with PM Imran Khan

National

Joint efforts for promotion of education agreed

National

DC chairs meeting for price fixing of food items in Ramazan

National

Law and order worsens in Naundero

Karachi

40pc hemophilia patients screened positive for hepatitis C in Karachi

National

PTI Hyderabad chapter takes out rally to express solidarity with PM Imran Khan

National

Two perish in road accident

Business

FBR asks manufacturing units in erstwhile Fata/Pata to determine installed capacity through IOCO

1 of 3,273

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More