ANF seizes 40kg heroin at Port Qasim

KARACHI – The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Intelligence, seized forty kilogram of heroin worth millions of rupees concealed in export consignment destined to United Kingdom. The ANF Intelligence on a tip-off searched a black chilly consignment booked for the UK at Port Qasim. During examination, the ANF seized 40 kilogram heroin concealed in chilly packs worth millions of rupees in international market. A case was registered into the incident and efforts were underway to arrested two culprits involved in drugs smuggling attempt.