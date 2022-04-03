News Desk

CJP takes sou motu notice of constitutional crisis in country

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Sunday took a sou motu notice of the political situation in the country.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial reached the top court following the demand of the Opposition leaders to review the “unconstitutional” ruling given by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

According to reports, the judicial staff has started arriving at the Supreme Court.

The joint Opposition has prepared a petition to cancel the ruling of the deputy speakers under which the National Assembly session was adjourned for an indefinite period as Suri cancelled the voting on the no-confidence motion, terming it “unconstitutional”.

