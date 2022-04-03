News Desk

CMO Staff bid farewell to Punjab CM Buzdar

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday held a farewell meeting with the staff members of CMO and thanked them.

Mr. Buzdar acknowledged their services and appreciated them for performing their duties vigilantly day and night. Usman Buzdar also praised them for nicely fulfilling their responsibilities with dedication.

CM while talking with the staff members remarked that he would never forget their love adding that he is departing from CM Office by carrying along with pleasant and fond memories.

He stated that his doors were open for them in the past and would remain so in the future as well.

Staff members expressed their good wishes for CM and prayed for his future well-being as he always gave them love and respect. Principal Secretary to CM and Secretary Coordination were also present on this occasion.

