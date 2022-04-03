Congo crash: COAS offers funeral prayers of martyred soldiers

Rawalpindi: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday offered funeral prayers of martyred officers and soldiers who embraced shahadat in a helicopter crash at United Nations (UN) Mission Congo here at Chaklala Garrison.

The COAS, serving and retired military personnel including United Nations (UN) officials and relatives of shuhada (martyrs) attended the funeral prayer, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.