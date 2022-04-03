DC chairs meeting for price fixing of food items in Ramazan

BADIN – Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Shahnawaz Khan on Saturday presided over a meeting for fixing prices of essential food items during the holy month of Ramazan. Addressing the meeting, the DC said that Ramzan-ul-Mubarak was holy month and reverence of the month was obligatory for us. He directed representatives of market association to sell essential items according to prices fixed by the government even on reduced rates in order to give relief to the people. He directed all assistant commissioners of the district to pay visits to markets in their territorial jurisdiction and also organise Bachat Bazaars in all talukas. He directed to take strict action against hoarding of food items and profiteering and provide lists of food items to shopkeepers on daily basis and also bound traders to display price lists on prominent places. The DC directed police management to prepare their contingency plan regarding security measures and deploy police personnel in mosques and imambargahs during taraweeh and also ensure smooth flow of traffic. He asked HESCO management to avoid electricity load-shedding during Sehar, Iftaar and taraweeh namaz and ensure uninterrupted power supply. He directed SSGC management to issue a gas load-shedding plan and avoid gas load-shedding. The DC said that a complaint cell has been setup to address the grievances of people in holy month with telephone No 029-7001320.