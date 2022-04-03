Former Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said the Federal Cabinet had been dissolved.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, however, would continue his duties under Article 224 of the Constitution, he said in a tweet.

Following the dimissal of no-confidence motion by Deputy Speaker NA, President Arif Alvi has dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Meanwhile Former Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said that the nation should prepare for the upcoming elections as the elections will be held in 90 days.

The Minister for Information also said that Pakistani’s residing abroad are given the right to vote by the parliament therefore the opposition cannot take that right of the overseas Pakistani’s back.