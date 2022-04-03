Hesco to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Sehri, Iftar timings

HYDERABAD – The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has claimed that the company will not carry out the routine load-shedding during the hours preceding Sehri and Iftar timings.

The company’s spokesperson informed here on Saturday that HESCO would provide uninterrupted power supply from 1:45am to 5:45am during Sehri.

Similarly, he added, continuous power supply would be provided from 5:45pm to 10:45pm in order to facilitate the people breaking fast at Iftar and the people attending Taraweeh.

He said the measures were being taken as per the directives of the Federal Energy Ministry.

According to him, HESCO had also set up a control where senior officers would head the shifts to receive and address complaints of the consumers on priority. The spokesperson said the consumers could report their complaints to the Sub-Divisional Officers and Executive Engineers of their subdivisions through the mobile phone or on the helpline number 118.

HDA to ensure uninterrupted water supply during Ramazan

The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) will ensure uninterrupted supply of water during the holy month of Ramazan while the city’s drainage system particularly surrounding the mosques will be thoroughly maintained.

The HDA’s Director General (DG) Muhammad Suhail Khan informed the media here on Saturday that a monitoring committee had been formed to inspect performance of the water supply and drainage systems.

He said the concerned officials had been directed to implement the work plan in a way to ensure that the people observing the fast did not cause any problems.

He added that Managing Director (MD) of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Zahid Khemtio and Executive Engineers of WASA who would be part of the committee had been given separate responsibilities for monitoring and implementation.

He apprised that he had told the officials to ensure that the machines at the filtration plants as well as the pumping stations were working efficiently. The DG said WASA had also been asked to set up a complaint centre at the agency’s head office.