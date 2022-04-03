Imran Khan will be PM for next 15 days under the constitution: Sh Rasheed

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed said on Sunday that Imran Khan will be the Prime Minister for 15 days now under the constitution.

Talking to media in Islamabad, Sheikh Rashid said that he had been asking for new elections for two months now. The opposition has made Imran Khan a popular leader.

He said that the path of new elections should be adopted after deliberation, adding that he has left his office, while entire India is in a state of mourning.

He further said that the path of new election should be taken after deliberation, adding that I have an idea what Maryam Bibi would be going through.