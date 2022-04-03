News Desk

Imran surpassed military dictators to wrap up democracy in country: Fazl

Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and head of the alliance of the opposition parties, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazl ur Rehman has said that Imran Khan has surpassed the military dictators to wrap up the democratic system in the country.

Talking to a private TV channel on Sunday, he said that the self-fabricated letter with claims of being dispatched by a foreign country containing threats was an attempt to flee from being held accountable.

Fazlur Rehman said that Balochistan Assembly was dissolved in 1988 and we moved High Court the very next day after which the court restored the assembly.

He termed the National Assembly scenario unconstitutional saying Deputy Speaker was not authorized to give the said ruling. Whether it was the said rule, Imran Khan was telling the nation about, he questioned.

The PDM Chief declared rejecting the No-Trust Motion unconstitutional. They came into power via unconstitutional means and no use of unconstitutional tactics instead of facing the defeat, he added.

Fazlur Rehman said that after PTI’s defeat during the first step of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the government utilized all public resources.

A free and fair election was our demand and goal from day first and democracy can’t be run by creating a crisis, he added.

