ITP constitute special squads to curb one-wheeling

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has constituted special squads to curb one-wheeling and road stunt activities in the city, informed a police spokesman on Sunday.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, these special squads have been erected to check practices of one-wheeling, car racing and rash driving which not only put the lives of violators in danger but also of other road users.

Various teams and special squads of ITP would continuously patrol in various areas of the city especially on 7th Avenue, 9th Avenue, Margallah Road, Kashmir Highway, Expressway, and Murree Road to take action against speedsters who play stunt on roads.

The policemen would ensure special vigilance and stopping youngsters to get involved in these stunts putting their lives on risk.

SSP (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal said that strict action would be taken against one-wheelers and rash drivers. He appealed the parents to ensure strict vigilance of their children and not to allow them to play stunt on the roads and risk their lives.

“Such steps by the ITP have the only purpose to ensure safe road environment for the citizens of Islamabad,” he said but termed the cooperation of the parents vital to stop such life-threatening stunts.

The SSP (Traffic) said that bikes of one-wheelers would be impounded and heavy fine tickets will be delivered to them. No laxity will be tolerated in this regard, he added.