Joint efforts for promotion of education agreed

HYDERABAD – The Director Pak-China International School and College System Mirzadi, Co-Director Asif Ali Shar and Principal Mahira Noor Abbasi held a meeting with Principal Cadet College Petaro Commander Mushtaq on Saturday.

During the meeting, discussions were held between Pak-China International School and College System and Cadet College Pataro regarding China scholarships for children, teaching Chinese language, exchange programme between China and Pakistani students, Confucius classes, holding workshops and joint celebration of Pakistani and Chinese cultural programmes and many other international competition between China and Pakistani students.

On the occasion, Commodore Mushtaq Ahmed, Principal, Cadet College, Pataro, Prof Kashif Zia Durrani, Chinese Director, Cadet College, Pataro, and Prof Shaan Yen, Director, Chinese Centre, assigned the assignment to Mahira Noor Abbasi, Principal, Pak-China International School and College System, as a Deputy Director to act between the parties.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahira Noor Abbasi expressed her happiness and said that it is an honour for me to act as Deputy Director of Chinese Confucius Class. We will try our best to establish good relationships, encourage children, involve each other in extracurricular activities, and work together to provide better opportunities and mental development to the children of both the countries.