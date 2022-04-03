Agencies

Law and order worsens in Naundero

NAUNDERO   –    A cook who was deprived of Rs1.2 million worth goods five days ago by unknown armed thieves held a large protest demonstration on a road leading to Bhutto House here on Saturday along with his relatives and children demanding recovery of the stolen material.

Irfan Mangi said that Naundero police have failed to recover the stolen material from his house despite the passage of five days. He said the goods include golden ornaments, cash and other material.

He said I am a neighbour of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his staunch supporter and voter as well but cops have done nothing as yet to identify the accused. He demanded immediate recovery of the looted goods.

It must be mentioned here that almost every night one theft is taking place in the hometown of Bhutto leaders and lawlessness has become the order of the day but police seem to be in deep sleep.

The Shehri Action Committee leaders Ghulam Hyder Narejo, Jawed Bhutto, Salim Channa, Mahesh Kumar and others also held a meeting on Saturday at Astana-e-Zakaria and condemned worsening law and order situation, prolonged unscheduled electricity load-shedding and unavailability of required medical, operations and diagnostic facilities at the Government Hospital, Naundero.

They decided to meet the relevant authorities at the very outset and then chalk out further lines of action which include massive protests and shutter down in the town.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Govt removes Chaudhry Sarwar as Governor Punjab

National

Hesco to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Sehri, Iftar timings

Karachi

Karvan-e-Wafa continues expressing solidarity with PM Imran Khan

National

Joint efforts for promotion of education agreed

National

DC chairs meeting for price fixing of food items in Ramazan

Karachi

40pc hemophilia patients screened positive for hepatitis C in Karachi

National

PTI Hyderabad chapter takes out rally to express solidarity with PM Imran Khan

Karachi

ANF seizes 40kg heroin at Port Qasim

National

Two perish in road accident

Business

FBR asks manufacturing units in erstwhile Fata/Pata to determine installed capacity through IOCO

1 of 3,271

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More