Life below water

There is life on land. Similarly, life also exists below the water but we never conserve it. We all know that healthy oceans and seas are essential to our existence. They cover 70% of our planet and we rely on them for food, energy and water. Yet, we have managed to do tremendous damage to these precious resources. We must protect them by eliminating pollution and overfishing and immediately start to responsibly manage and protect all marine life around the world.

Reduce marine pollution. By 2025, prevent and significantly reduce marine pollution of all kinds, in particular from land-based activities, including marine debris and nutrient pollution.

Protect and restore ecosystems. By 2023, sustainably manage and protect marine and coastal ecosystems to avoid significant adverse impacts, including by strengthening their resilience. Take action for their restoration to achieve healthily and productive oceans. Reduce ocean acidification. Minimise and address the impacts of ocean acidification, including through enhanced scientific cooperation at all levels.

By 2022, effectively regulate harvesting and end overfishing, illegal, unreported and destructive fishing practices and implement science-based management plans, to restore fish stocks in the shortest time feasible, at least to levels that can produce maximum sustainable yield as determined by their biological characteristics. Conserve coastal and marine areas. By 2022, conserve at least 10 per cent of marine and coastal areas, consistent with national and law and based on the best available scientific information.

End subsidies contributing to overfishing. Increase the economic benefits from the sustainable use of marine resources. Increase scientific knowledge, research, and technology for ocean health. Support small scale fishers. Implement and enforce international sea law.

MUBASHRA KHADIM,

Lahore.