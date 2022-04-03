News Desk

Marriyum Aurangzeb shares list of 174 MNAs supporting no-trust motion

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday shared a list of 174 Members of National Assembly who are supporting no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a tweet, said that 84 lawmakers from PML-N, 56 PPP, 15 MMA, 4 BNP-M and one from ANP will support the no-confidence motion.

She further said that 6 lawmakers of MQM, 4 BAP, 1 JWP and four independents will also vote in favor will the motion.

It merits mention that no premier has ever completed a full term, and Khan faces the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018, with opponents accusing him of economic mismanagement and bungling foreign policy.

PM Imran’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) effectively lost its majority in the 342-member assembly last week when a coalition partner said its seven lawmakers would vote with the opposition.

Khan has accused the opposition of conspiring with “foreign powers” to remove him because he won’t take the West’s side on global issues against Russia and China.

Earlier this week he accused the United States of meddling in Pakistan’s affairs.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Three more MPAs of Aleem Khan group to vote for Pervaiz Elahi

National

Omar Sarfraz Cheema appointed as new Governor Punjab

Islamabad

I think opposition will get Imran Khan arrested: Sheikh Rashid

Lahore

Pervaiz Elahi to succeed with thumping majority: Usman Buzdar

Headlines

Opposition submits no-trust motion against NA Speaker

National

Pakistan reports 285 coronavirus cases, one death in 24 hours

National

Opposition claims support of 205 MPAs in Punjab

Headlines

Govt removes Chaudhry Sarwar as Governor Punjab

National

Hesco to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Sehri, Iftar timings

Karachi

Karvan-e-Wafa continues expressing solidarity with PM Imran Khan

1 of 3,021

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More