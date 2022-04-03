Medical robotics in Pakistan

Technology has become a very important aspect of everyone’s day-to-day lives. This is because of the fact that technology has gone a long way towards making life easier for all of us. In recent years, a breakthrough in digital electronics and strong computer programming has given rise to the robotics industry.

Robots have gained in popularity as a consequence of technical advancements and come in a variety of shapes and sizes; some are designed for personal assistance or social interaction, but they have seen the most significant advancement in industrial automation.

Medical robotics is a field of robotics that is involved in medicine and healthcare. Exoskeletons, surgical robots, care robots, and hospital robots are all examples of medical robotics as a growing field in healthcare. During minimally invasive procedures, medical robots allow surgeons to operate surgical equipment or catheters with more dexterity inside the patient’s body.

The need for medical robotics is now felt more than ever due to their innumerable advantages in saving lives and modernising healthcare facilities.

From an engineering and technology prospect, the design of these medical robots depends upon their utility. There may be multiple arms in surgical robots or a humanoid walking robot to help ill COVID patients.

The medical robot designed by us is based on the Cortex M3 processor and based on humanoid robot technology; the robot will serve each patient individually, collect data and will send a report to the doctor. This type of robot has been seen in European countries in local health clinics and in hospitals as well.

Robotics has proven to be advantageous to humanity by making lives easier and more comfortable. Robots are useful in a wide variety of situations, including domestic chores and coping with heavy gear in the industry. The surgery of delicate heart tissues, tumour detection, and brain surgery have all become a lot easier thanks to medical robotics technology. Surgical time has been considerably decreased thanks to robots.

Finding tumours in various places of the body has been much easier in recent years, as has their treatment. The robot created by electrical engineering students at the University of Lahore will be useful in evaluating patients’ pulse rates and testing fever. This will save time, and the doctor will be able to further diagnose the patient based on the facts currently provided.

Every century has seen humanity inventing and innovating new things. Engineers have been recognised as members of society throughout history for bringing innovations to society and making lives better. This has previously been demonstrated through technological advancements in robotics.

Robots will replace the majority of the workforce in several industries by 2050. Industries will be taken over by self-driving automobiles and automated machines. Countries like Japan, Taiwan, China, and the United States are already building efficient and precise control systems for existing robots technology in order to improve future design accuracy.

According to the World Economic Forum, automation will result in a net gain of 58 million employment. This is why it is important for Pakistan to invest heavily in these fields and keep researching and making new advancements.