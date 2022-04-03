No plan to dissolve PA, everything to be clear in CM’s election on April 06: Parvez Elahi

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that there is no plan of dissolving the provincial assembly and everything will be clear in Chief Minister’s election on April 06.

While talking to media persons along with Muhammad Basharat Raja, Hafiz Ammar Yasir and other members of the provincial assembly outside the Punjab Assembly on Sunday, he said we were fully prepared and our numbers were higher than the opposition.

Earlier, after the uproar and commotion of PML-N in the Punjab Assembly, the Deputy Speaker had no option but to adjourn the session till April 6. When the election process started, those who were elected on PTI tickets, our people went and told them that this is not their place. When they started coming toward us, the opposition members attacked them, and then everyone saw what happened.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that he has a very old and friendly relationship with Chaudhry Sarwar. Whatever he says, I will not say anything against him. Allah knows what the future of Chaudhry Sarwar will be. The Prime Minister did me a favor six days ago. You have been enjoying the governorship for three and a half years. Think about it.

Responding to a question, Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi said that both Abdul Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen have been disengaged. Aleem Khan should quit this job and work for society. The whole scenario will be cleared on April 6.