Omar Sarfraz Cheema appointed as new Governor Punjab

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday announced that Omar Sarfraz Cheema has been appointed as new governor of the Punjab province.

The announcement came from the Twitter handle of the information minister.

Earlier in the day, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said federal government terminated Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.

Making the announcement from his Twitter handle, the information minister said that Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has been terminated from his post and new governor Punjab will be announced later.

He said that as per the Constitution, deputy speaker will act as acting governor of the province.

The development come ahead of the a no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan at the National Assembly on Sunday.

The sources privy to the development shared that Sarwar was blamed for persuading Aleem Khan group to vote in favour of PML-N candidate Hamza Shahbaz. “The matter was raised by Pervaiz Elahi with PM Imran Khan which led to his ouster,” they said.

