Omar Sarfraz Cheema takes oath as Punjab Governor

The newly-appointed Governor of the Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema has taken the oath of his portfolio.

The Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Muhammad Amir Bhutti administered the oath to him during a simple but dignified ceremony at the Governor’s House in Lahore on Sunday.

Acting upon Prime Minister Imran Khan’s advice, President Dr. Arif Alvi on Sunday approved the removal of Mohammad Sarwar from the position of Governor of Punjab.

The president also appointed ‘Omar Sarfraz Cheema as Governor Punjab under Article 101 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973,’ President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.