Opposition claims support of 205 MPAs in Punjab

The joint opposition on Saturday has claimed the support of 205 MPAs as the Punjab Assembly will go to vote on Sunday (April 3) to elect new Chief Minister Punjab.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and the joint opposition candidate for the post of Chief Minister Punjab, Humza Shahbaz, hosted a dinner in honor of the groups and members of the assembly who have announced their support for the Chief Minister s election.

During the dinner, Aleem Khan group, Tareen group and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) formally announced their support for Hamza Shahbaz for the post of Punjab Chief Minister.

Earlier, Hamza Shahbaz held a meeting with on nine members of the Aleem Khan group at the Abdul Aleem Khan’s office. Two cabinet ministers of Usman Buzdar government Asad Khokhar and Ijaz Alam also announced their support for Hamza Shahbaz.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Nadeem Afzal Chan has claimed that the joint opposition will emerge victorious in the Chief Minister Punjab election as they have support of over 205 members.

