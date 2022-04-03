News Desk

Opposition submits no-trust motion against NA Speaker

The joint opposition on Thursday submitted a no-confidence motion against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, on the day of vote on a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

After submission of a no-confidence motion against speaker Asad Qaiser, the National Assembly session will now be chaired by Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri.

Lower House of Parliament is meeting today to vote on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) effectively lost its majority in the 342-member assembly last week when a coalition partner said its seven lawmakers would vote with the opposition.

More than a dozen PTI lawmakers have also indicated they will cross the floor. The opposition needs 172 votes for the motion to succeed.

PM Khan has accused the opposition of conspiring with “foreign powers” to remove him because he won’t take the West’s side on global issues against Russia and China.

Earlier this week he accused the United States of meddling in Pakistan’s affairs.

