Past in Perspective

“To accept something on mere presumption and, likewise, to fail to investigate it may cover over, blind, and lead astray.”

–Alfarabi

Abu Nasr Al-Farabi was known in the West as Alpharabius. He became a well-known Islamic philosopher and jurist who wrote extensively on fields of political philosophy, metaphysics, ethics and even logic. He was considered to be a scientist, cosmologist, mathematician and music theorist. He was often called the ‘Second Teacher’ after Aristotle, who was given the title of the ‘First Teacher’, which is a testament to how important his work turned out to be in the future. He preserved original Greek tests through his commentaries in Arabic. These were read widely in the East and everyone became acquainted with Greek philosophy and how it might tie to Islamic principles. He even influenced future philosophers like Avicenna and Maimonides.