Past in Perspective

Obsessed by a fairy tale, we spend our lives searching for a magic door and a lost kingdom of peace.
–Eugene O’Neill

The concept of magic is rooted in the ancient Judeo-Christian and Greco-Roman heritage. It formed the basis of what magic is known in the West today. The tradition took more shape in Europe during the medieval and early modern times. From there, this tradition spread throughout the globe through European exploration and colonialism during the 1500s. The Western notion of magic incorporated religion and science and this relationship dictated rise and decline of each three. Ultimately, it was science that triumphed. Even the origins of the word magic gives indication about which school of thought people belonged to in different eras.

