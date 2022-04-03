Pervaiz Elahi to succeed with thumping majority: Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi will succeed with thumping majority in the election for new Chief Minister Punjab.

A joint meeting of PTI and PML-Q provincial parliamentary party was held in Lahore which was attended by Usman Bazdar, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, former provincial ministers and a large number of members of Punjab Assembly.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that his conscience is satisfied. The CM said that he has served the people of the province and this journey will remain continue. There is not a single scandal of corruption against him, he said.

Usman Buzdar said that he has not done anything unfair to anyone. He said “I believe in respect, toleration and giving honour to everyone.”He stated that Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi and he share a mutual relationship of respect. Our full support is with Pervaiz Elahi and will make him successful with thumping majority.