PM urges PDM to accept govt’s call of general elections

Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to accept government’s offer of general elections instead of being part of any foreign conspiracy.

In a series of tweets on Sunday night, he urged the opposition to abstain from indulging in blatant purchasing of loyalties aiming to destroying national moral fibre.

Imran Khan said he is astonished over the reaction of Pakistan Democratic Movement regarding government’s call of general elections.

The Prime Minister said they (opposition leaders) have been crying hoarse about how incumbent government has failed and lost support of the people, if so, why they are afraid of elections now.