Police arrest 8 protestors including 4 women over violation of Section 144

ISLAMABAD – As many as eight persons including four women were detained briefly by the police force deployed in Red Zone for allegedly changing anti-army slogans and violating imposition of Section 144 on the occasion of vote of no-confidence in the Parliament House, informed sources on Sunday.

However, the four women, held and bundled into prisons van by female police officers and cops, were released after a while. The four other accused, belonging to PTI, were reportedly shifted to police station for further action, they said.

Meanwhile, a total of 7300 well-equipped cops and officers have also been deputed in Red Zone and other entry and exit points of capital following the orders of Inspector General of Police Muhammad Ahsan Younas and SSP Operation Muhammad Faisal Kamran to maintain law and order on the eve of vote of no conference.

According to sources, a group of nine supporters of PTI managed to reach Red Zone while holding party flags into hands. The supporters of PTI started chanting slogans against Chief of Army Staff and in favour of PM Imran Khan. They said police held four out of nine supporters of PTI and moved them to police station. Nonetheless, the other five managed to escape from the scene while leaving the party flags behind that were taken into custody police.

In yet another incident, a group of female supporters appeared at Margalla Road and attempted to sneak into security layer in order to reach Parliament House.

The lady police officers and cops also took the four females into custody and put them into prisoner van. The detained female supporters of PTI also chanted slogans in favour of PM Imran Khan even from inside the prisoner van.

Later, the female supporters of PTI were released on assurance of vacating the Red Zone, sources said.

Earlier, IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas and SSP Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran, on orders of chief Commissioner, deployed some 7,300 cops and police officers on all the ways leading to Parliament House.

Containers and other barricades had also been placed at Kalsoom Plaza, Blue Area Chowk, Serena Chowk, Sports Complex Chowk, Convention Center Chowk, Bari Imam Road and NADRA Chowk to stop movements of PTI supporters towards Parliament House.

The police had left open only Margalla Road to facilitate the MPs to reach the Parliament House.

On the occasion, IG Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SSP Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran, and SSP Law and Order Syed Karar Hussain kept patrolling on roads to check duties of the cops.

Similarly, the patrolling of police and Quick Response Force have also been enhanced in the capital to keep a vigil on suspicious elements.

A special traffic plan was also put in place by the ITP SSP Rai Mazhar in order to facilitate the commuters and other MPs. A mechanism of special body search was also adopted by the police at all the entry and exit points of the capital.

SSP Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran, when contacted, said no untoward incident took place anywhere in the capital as comprehensive security arrangements made by the police following orders of IG Muhammad Ahsan Younas. He said police took a group of women into custody at Margalla Road over violation of Section 144 and later released them when they informed that they were relatives of some MPs residing in Parliament Lodges. The SSP denied the arrest of protestors on charge of chanting slogans against military officers.