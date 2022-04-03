Staff Reporter

PTI Hyderabad chapter takes out rally to express solidarity with PM Imran Khan

HYDERABAD      –     The workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took out a rally on Saturday to express their support for Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and denounce the leaders of the opposition parties whom they blamed for orchestrating a conspiracy to oust the PM. The rally was led by PTI’s local leader Khawand Bux Jahejo and it moved through different parts of the city.

While addressing the rally Jahejo said Khan was not trying to protect his power but he was preventing the attempts of the corrupt political figures from taking reins of the country.

He said the political turncoats who enjoyed power for more than 3 years were exposed before the nation. He alleged the opposition leaders for bribing the defecting MNAs of PTI. Jahejo and other speakers expressed hope that the PM would emerge successful in the no confidence vote and that the conspiring opposition parties would bite dust.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Govt removes Chaudhry Sarwar as Governor Punjab

National

Hesco to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Sehri, Iftar timings

Karachi

Karvan-e-Wafa continues expressing solidarity with PM Imran Khan

National

Joint efforts for promotion of education agreed

National

DC chairs meeting for price fixing of food items in Ramazan

National

Law and order worsens in Naundero

Karachi

40pc hemophilia patients screened positive for hepatitis C in Karachi

Karachi

ANF seizes 40kg heroin at Port Qasim

National

Two perish in road accident

Business

FBR asks manufacturing units in erstwhile Fata/Pata to determine installed capacity through IOCO

1 of 3,271

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More