News Desk

Real international conspiracy was appointing Buzdar as CM Punjab: Sarwar

Former Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar on Sunday said that said if there is an international conspiracy against the incumbent government then it was electing Buzdar as Chief Minister of Punjab.

Sarwar said that despite having several prominent candidates, including Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Khan decided to pick Usman Buzdar as the chief minister — as only he could move Punjab towards the goal of “Naya Pakistan”.

Former governor said that all PTI workers complained to us whether this was the Pakistan that we wanted where the chief secretary and inspector general are changed every three month. Keeping aside everyone’s reservations, he vowed to stand behind the prime minister, he added.

It merits mention that government has appointed Omar Sarfraz Cheema as Governor Punjab after Chaudhry Sarwar was sacked from the position earlier in the day.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Turkish FM discuss latest developments in Pakistan

Islamabad

Ayaz Sadiq chairs opposition’s NA session, rejects Qasim Suri’s ruling on no-trust move

Islamabad

SC approached against ruling of National Assembly deputy speaker

Islamabad

Military has nothing to do with whatever happened today: DG ISPR

Islamabad

Shehbaz Sharif terms no-trust move rejection, violation of constitution

National

Federal Cabinet dissolved: Fawad Chaudhry

Lahore

Sacked governor Chaudhry Sarwar blasts PTI leadership

Islamabad

Opposition cannot fight 220m PTI supporters with 22 dissident members: Sheikh Rasheed

Islamabad

SC takes notice of National Assembly’s dissolution

National

Punjab Assembly session to elect new CM adjourned till April 6

1 of 3,041

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More