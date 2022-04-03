APP

Robotics and AI Summer Camp to start for students in June

ISLAMABAD – LearnOBots in collaboration with the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) is offering an exciting 2.5 weeks of ‘Robotics and AI Summer Camp’ to provide skill-based fun learning for the students aged 8-14.  According to an official source, the students, between the age of 8-14 years, will be able to explore domains of science and technology and discover their passion in a safe and healthy environment, following all SoPs of COVID-19. The camp will serve as an insightful activity for the kids who intend to gain scientific knowledge and discover innovations.
The summer camp is a DIY hands-on STEAM and Robotics platform that allows for a great summertime, in addition to a well-needed future careers exposure. Students will be able to explore science and technology which allows them to discover their passion for the future.  The activities to be offered during the camp include Robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Electronics, and Professional Development (Future Careers).
The first, second and third camp will be held in the months of June, July and August respectively. LearnOBots is a private educational company based at National Science and Technology Park, NUST which gives hands on training to kids in the domain of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics (STEAM). The company helps kids identify their passion and channelize it into a productive activity through making exciting stuff, create new things and find solutions to real life problems.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Police arrest 8 protestors including 4 women over violation of Section 144

Islamabad

ITP constitute special squads to curb one-wheeling

Islamabad

3 persons killed in firing, traffic accidents

Islamabad

Korea to increase EDCF loans for Pakistan up to $1 billion for 5 years: Ambassador

Islamabad

UNESCO announces ‘2022 Silk Roads Youth Research Grant’

Islamabad

PAL announces awards for Pakistani writers and poets

Islamabad

CPO directs to enhance security of churches

Islamabad

International Day of Sport for Development and Peace to be marked on April 6

Islamabad

ITP erects special squads to curb on-wheeling, road stunt activities in Capital

National

Hesco to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Sehri, Iftar timings

1 of 884

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More