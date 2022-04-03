News Desk

SC approached against ruling of National Assembly deputy speaker

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has been approached against a ruling from National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri to reject no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The petition against the ruling was submitted by a counsel representing PPP Senator Nayyar Bukhari, asked the Supreme Court to hear the petition on Sunday.

The National Assembly session to vote on no-trust motion today was prorogued after Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri ruled to reject no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan over having links with the foreign conspiracy.

Fawad Chaudhry presented before the deputy speaker that the no-trust move was brought with the support of a foreign conspiracy and therefore the chair should give its ruling on the matter before deciding on the no-trust move.

The deputy speaker said it has been confirmed that the no trust motion is being brought forward with the international conspiracy and therefore it has been rejected.

“The points raised by law minister are valid and the no trust motion is against the constitution,” he said.

