SC forms larger bench over situation after no-trust motion in NA

A five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan has been formed over the situation emerged after decision on no-trust motion in the National Assembly.

Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan and the members of PTI and the opposition have reached Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial reached the Supreme Court after consultations with brother judges over the constitutional situation.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial earlier directed that any material with regard to constitutional petition might be submitted to the institution branch.

Senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa in a letter had intimated the CJP about the proceedings in the National Assembly.

Earlier, PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari reached the supreme court and said that all unconstitutional steps will be challenged.

Moreover, President Supreme Court Bar Ahsan Bhoon called the CJP to take notice of the situation and declare the unconstitutional step as void.

Talking to media, Ahsan Bhoon said that a constitutional petition against the step has been prepared and will be filed in the court today. “There is no constitutional justification for dissolution of the assembly,” he added.

