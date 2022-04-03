SC takes notice of National Assembly’s dissolution

Supreme Court of Pakistan on Sunday took suo moto notice of dissolution of National Assembly by the President.

The apex court has formed a special bench to look into the matter. The special bench will take up the case.

President Dr Arif Alvi had dissolved National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had proposed President Dr Arif Ali to dissolve assembly after Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri rejected the no-confidence motion submitted by the opposition, terming it against Article 5 of the Constitution.

Opposition’s hopes of ousting the premier were dashed after Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri rejected no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, terming it against Article 5 of the Constitution.

Shortly after the session began, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that loyalty to the state was the basic duty of every citizen under Article 5.

“On March 7, our official ambassador was invited to a meeting attended by the representatives of other countries. The meeting was informed that a motion against PM Imran was being presented,” Fawad Chaudhry said.

“We were told that relations with Pakistan were dependent on the success of the no-confidence motion. We were told that if the motion fails, then the upcoming path for Pakistan would be very difficult. This is an operation for a regime change by a foreign government,” he alleged.

Fawad Chaudhry questioned how this could be allowed and called on the deputy speaker to decide the constitutionality of the no-trust motion.

“No foreign country has the right to oust an elected government in Pakistan. The points raised by the law minister are valid, thus, I issue the ruling that this no-confidence motion negates the constitution. As per code of conduct, the motion stands rejected,” the deputy speaker announced.

Addressing the nation after the National Assembly session, he congratulated the nation on the rejection of the no-confidence motion. He said that the nation should prepare for early elections.

PM Imran Khan said that the Speaker of the Assembly has rejected the no-confidence motion and “I congratulate the whole nation.” He said that such a conspiracy would not allow this nation to succeed.

The Prime Minister said, “I have suggested to the President to dissolve the Assemblies so that there would be elections and the people would decide who they wants to bring.”

“The conspiracy to take down this government has collapsed,” he added. The PM said, “I thank Allah that such a big foreign conspiracy has failed.”