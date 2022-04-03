News Desk

Shehbaz Sharif terms no-trust move rejection, violation of constitution

Imran Khan and his minions have violated the constitution, Pakistan Muslime League-Nawaz leader Shehbaz Sharif stated on Sunday.

He was talking after Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri ruled to reject no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan over having links with the foreign conspiracy.

The President dissolved the assembly after Prime Minister Imran Khan sent him a summary for it.

“Imran Khan has now came under the grip of Article 6,” Shehbaz claimed. “The house has proved that Imran has been defeated,” he said.

“There is no government in the country now and a gang of constitution violators have occupied it,” Shehbaz Sharif alleged.

“Imran Niazi is no more prime minister how can he use this constitutional authority,” he questioned.

“The constitution has been attacked to prolong the personal rule,” he further claimed. “The country has been pushed towards anarchy,” he said.

“The Chief Justice of Pakistan can save the country from the crisis, hopefully the Supreme Court will ensure supremacy of the constitution and save the country from breach of the constitution,” he added.

