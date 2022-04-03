Strange and extraordinary sort of things continued to happen in Pakistan which by and large are not reported from other countries of the world and as such only happen in our beloved motherland.

Political leaders hailing from former ruling parties topped by convicted, bailed out on health ground and living in self-exile former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, PPP’s Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N’s officiating President and former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif are among neither so long nor so shortlist of those facing trials in the superior courts and accountability courts and inquiries and investigations on corruption, money laundering and other charges.

Despite these trials. cases and investigations and bailed out on one pretext or the other, they are all indulging in sorts of political activities aiming at the ouster of the incumbent prime minister Imran Khan levelling all charges and allegations such as being incompetent, inefficient, most corrupt, coming into power through rigged July 2018 general elections and what not.

Pertinent questions which this scribe wants to ask is why these political leaders should be so freely and extensively be indulging political activities without getting themselves acquitted in the cases against them, why they should be given extensive media coverage without making pointed mention of cases against them and why the honourable superior courts and accountability courts do not take sou moto notice of the ongoing political activities by the convicted and accused political leaders?

This scribe also wants to mention here that this only happens here that the accused/convicted political leaders are being given extensively free media coverage and not barred from undertaking such activities as long as they are facing trials and investigations. Quite interestingly, they also seek exemptions from appearances and extensions in the courts on health grounds while they keep shuttling between Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore and elsewhere regularly and frequently in a healthy manner untiringly.

M.Z.RIFAT,

Lahore.