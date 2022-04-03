Three more MPAs of Aleem Khan group to vote for Pervaiz Elahi

Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi on Sunday gains alliances from three more members of the Aleem Khan group as voting for Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab draws closer.

According to details, Members of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ashraf Rind, Aown Doggarn and Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi have reached the Punjab Assembly.

According to sources, all three of these MPAs of the Aleem Khan group will vote for Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi.

Federal Minister and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi accompanied by former Punjab provincial ministers held a meeting with members of Tareen group and formally sought support for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for the post of Punjab Chief Minister.

According to sources, the meeting was held at the residence of Nouman Langrial which was attended by 15 members of Tareen group. The members of the Tareen group put forward their demands during the meeting.

Sources said that former provincial ministers Dr Akhtar Malik, Murad Ras, Raja Yasir Humayun, Asif Nakai and Samsam Bukhari were also present in the meeting.

On the other hand Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) also contacted Jahangir Tareen group. A delegation headed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central leader Nadeem Afzal Chan sought Tareen group support for PML-N candidate Humza Shahbaz for the slot of Punjab Chief Minister.