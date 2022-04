SUJAWAL – Two people were killed when a car skidded off road and fell into agricultural fields here on Saturday, police said. According to details, due to overspeeding, driver of a car lost control over the steering and it plunged into agricultural fields near power house in Sujawal. Two car riders including Shahbaz Shah and Mama Jozer hailing from Mirpur Bithoro were killed in the accident and their bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital Sujawal.