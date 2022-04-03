UNESCO announces ‘2022 Silk Roads Youth Research Grant’

ISLAMABAD – UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) has announced ‘2022 Silk Roads Youth Research Grant’ to mobilize young researchers for study of the silk roads shared heritage.

The UNESCO Silk Roads Youth Research Grant was first launched in 2021 and is organised within the UNESCO Silk Roads Programme with the support of the National Commission of the People’s Republic of China for UNESCO, in the context of UNESCO Social and Human Sciences Programme.

According to the UNESCO, the research is needed to address specific issues relating to the shared heritage and plural identities developed along the silk roads, its internal diversity and its potential in contemporary societies for creativity, intercultural dialogue, social cohesion, regional and international cooperation and ultimately sustainable peace and development.

Postgraduate researchers, aged 35 and younger at the time of application, are eligible to apply for the grant. The proposed research may be carried out by an individual researcher or may be part of the research of a group or collaborative project.

Twelve grants of USD 10,000 will be awarded per research project while the deadline for submitting the proposals is May 31.

The proposed research may cover one or several themes associated with the silk roads shared heritage including, but not limited to science, technology and traditional know how, religion and spirituality, language and literature, arts and music, traditional sports and games, economy and trade and the legacy of the silk roads and contemporary issues.

The proposals will be evaluated by a scientific panel comprised of renowned international academics. The list of grant awardees will be announced at the end of September 2022.