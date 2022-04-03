News Desk

Ushna Shah schools trolls for color shaming her

Pakistani television actress Ushna Shah is currently on her vacations in Turkey and other countries.

Ushna Shah in her recent twitter post schooled social media users for ‘color shaming’ her.

“The amount of nonsense comments from my fellow brown skinned Pakistanis about the color of my hands in this picture. I drive, I walk in the sun, I’m tanned. I am a BROWN PERSON.” Wrote Ushna

“My beautiful brown skin tanned hands look amazing with my pink nails why would I hide or filter them?” the actress further stated.

